Man convicted in 2014 murder of PSP Trooper sentenced to death

A man convicted in the 2014 murder of a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper has been sentenced to death.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced today that Secretary John Wetzel has signed a Notice of Execution for Eric Frein.

Frein was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2014 murder of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cpl. Byron Dickson II during an ambush attack of the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Frein is scheduled to be executed on June 22, 2020.