Man in hospital after drive-by shooting on 22nd St. and Parade St.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times on Saturday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of 22nd St. and Parade St. around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Erie Police Department, the man was standing by his car when another vehicle pulled up, and someone started shooting at him before speeding off. The victim was struck in the arm, the leg and the chest. He was taken into surgery at UPMC Hamot for his injuries.

Police said they recovered multiple .45 caliber shell casings at the scene.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the vehicle or the suspect when police arrived, so there are no suspects at this time. Police are still investigating.

