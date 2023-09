A man is listed in serious condition after an accident that did heavy damage to the car he was driving.

The car hit a utility pole Thursday night just before 10 p.m. in the 11600 block of Route 97 just north of Waterford.

According to reports from the scene, a lengthy rescue that took nearly an hour was required to remove the patient, who was then transported by helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie.

That section of Route 97 was closed while crews worked to clear the scene.