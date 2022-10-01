Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man was killed and a teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Springfield Township overnight.

Pennsylvania State Police report the accident happened at 3:10 a.m. on West Lake Road just east of Route 215 in Springfield Township, Erie County.

According to state police, 42-year-old Kenneth Peters of West Springfield was driving east on West Lake Road early Saturday morning when he reportedly entered a section of the road that was closed for construction.

That’s when police say the vehicle hit an excavator, became airborne, and overturned a number of times. Both occupants, Peters and a 17-year-old passenger, were ejected from the vehicle.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Peters was killed in the crash. The 17-year-old was taken to an Erie hospital with what police report are injuries of unknown severity.

PennDOT had closed the entire road due to continued repairs from flash flooding.

The Erie County Corner was called to the scene as well as an accident reconstruction team.

State Police report that interviews conducted at the scene indicate the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol. The accident is under investigation.