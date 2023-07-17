Chautauqua County, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man on a riding lawn mower was killed in an accident with a pickup truck towing a trailer in Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an accident on Barnes Road near Prospect Station Road in Chautauqua County, New York, on Monday, July 17 at 12:04 p.m.

An investigation revealed a man on a riding lawn mower reportedly entered Barnes Road directly in the path of a pickup truck towing a trailer. The police report states the driver of the pickup truck attempted to stop and avoid the man, but was unable to do so.

The man on the riding mower was seriously injured, and later died at a local hospital.

Police have not released the names of the individuals involved at this time, and report additional information will be released at a later time.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Westfield Police Department, Portland and Brocton fire departments and Chautauqua County EMS.