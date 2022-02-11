Man with dementia missing after visiting family in Greece, New York; possibly heading to Erie

An Erie man with dementia is missing after visiting family in New York State.

85-year old Peter Stark was last seen in the Town of Greece on Friday.

Stark is driving a 2008 blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania registration. The license plate has a tiger on it.

Stark was last seen wearing grey pants and a light jacket. It is believed that Stark could be heading back to Erie.