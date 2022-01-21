Marquette Savings Bank CEO retiring after 20 years; John Dill announced as successor

Michael Edwards, Marquette Savings Bank’s longtime Chief Executive Officer (CEO) will retire in July 2022 after 20 years, the Marquette Savings Bank Board of Trustees announced Friday.

The bank’s Executive Vice President and Director of Business Banking, John Dill, has been chosen to succeed Edwards.

The CEO transition will begin April 1, 2022. At that time, Edwards will become CEO emeritus to assist in the leadership transition until he retires in July, and Dill will assume his duties as CEO.

Edwards started his Marquette career in 1988 as an accountant. He was promoted to vice president and controller during the 1990s and became CEO in 2002, succeeding longtime CEO Frank Vogt.

According to the bank, during his tenure as CEO, Edwards added 108 jobs in Erie and Crawford counties. Also, the bank has been ranked by the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, and one of American Bankers Best Banks to Work for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“For me, leading Marquette has always been about creating an environment where employees can be their best,” Edwards stated. “As an organization, it has always been about doing our very best for our retail and business customers. Looking back over the last 20 years, I am very proud of what we have all achieved together. It’s been a privilege to work with such an exceptionally dedicated and skilled team of management and staff. With the support of the board, they have all worked hard transitioning to the community banking model we see today to better serve the retail and business customers of Erie and Crawford counties. Marquette is well positioned for future growth and I am very excited about what the team will achieve in the future under John’s leadership,” said Edwards.

John Dill began his career at the bank as an accountant in 1985. He rejoined the bank in 2017 as vice president of business banking after spending more than 21 years in commercial banking throughout the region.

“I look forward to continuing the momentum Michael has established here at Marquette and working toward attaining the goals and expectations the board has for our organization,” stated Dill. “I am fortunate to be able to be a part of an organization with such a strong culture of customer commitment and the ability to make a difference right here in our community. It is a responsibility that I take very seriously.”

According to the bank, during his tenure, the business banking book of business and personal loan volume grew significantly, realizing a record-breaking year in 2021.

Dill also helped the bank attain national recognition for its ability to secure Paycheck Protection Program assistance for local businesses during the height of the pandemic.