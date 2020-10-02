McDowell Intermediate & McDowell High School to go 100% remote learning until October 12th due to 7 positive COVID-19 cases

McDowell Intermediate and McDowell High School will be going 100% virtual until October 12th.

“MTSD Community, although we have 7 positive cases at the McDowell/MIHS campus, which is one shy of the 1% threshold number of 8, the potential for community spread based on unsanctioned MTSD events which took place away from our campus necessitates our decision to move towards our virtual option.” Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts said in a letter to staff.

The return on Monday, October 12th, according to the letter, will remain a 100% virtual day with in-person, on-campus instruction resuming on Blue Day, on Tuesday October 13th.

According to Dr. Ian Roberts, Friday will be considered a “study day” for students, which allows them to make up or get caught up on any assignments.

“Teachers should report to school tomorrow to pick up any needed items and resources to aid in their instructional pursuit during this temporary 100% virtual/remote learning period.”

During this time, all extra curricular activities will be cancelled, including the football games this Friday and next Friday night.

