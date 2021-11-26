Mercer County Coroner identifies pilot killed in plane crash near Grove City

Mercer County’s Coroner has identified the pilot killed during a plane crash near Grove City on Wednesday.

The victim is 55-year old Richard Briggs of Cuyahoga Falls, according to Coroner John Libonati.

Briggs was the operators of the a single-engine Cessna 210 aircraft that went down in a wooded area near Tri-County Industries in Pine Township.

A passenger, whose identity has not been released, was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

That passenger suffered severe burns, according to investigators at the scene on Friday.

The Federal Aviation Administration will make a definitive ruling on the cause of the crash. The FAA began investigating the crash site on Friday morning.

