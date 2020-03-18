Mercyhurst University gives update on student diagnosed with COVID-19

Mercyhurst University has updated their students about the student that was diagnosed with COVID-19 while at home in New York.
Below is what they have confirmed at this time:
- The affected student returned to campus following personal travel abroad over spring break. At the time of their return, none of the countries the student traveled to were classified as Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and quarantine was not indicated. Subsequently, following the CDC announcement on March 10th, some countries the student traveled to were reclassified as Level 3. Therefore, the student was instructed to return to New York for in-home quarantine, in accordance with CDC guidance.
- The student has confirmed that they attended no classes following spring break.
- The student has also confirmed they did not visit any dining venue on campus following spring break. A review of the student’s meal plan activity shows no recorded visit to any dining venues on campus following spring break.