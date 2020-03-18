Mercyhurst University gives update on student diagnosed with COVID-19

ABC NEWS- President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that by "mutual consent" the U.S. will be temporarily closing the northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic, adding that trade will not be affected, as the number of U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus jumped overnight to nearly 6,000 across all 50 states and as Americans enter the third day of a 15-day critical period meant to “flatten the curve" of the virus spread.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump said he would again hold a news conference, teasing “very important news from the FDA” and touting his response to the novel coronavirus -- telling Americans, “money will soon be coming to you” -- after the White House proposed a $1 trillion economic stimulus package, including a measure to send checks to directly to Americans.