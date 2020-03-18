1  of  10
Breaking News
Northampton County resident is first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania Erie City Hall closed to public as of Thursday Mayor Schember announces temporary changes to city services regarding COVID-19 Mercyhurst University students remaining on Erie campus must self-quarantine until March 21st Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7% Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County President Trump invoking Defense Production Act to help make up for potential medical supply shortages President Trump tweets U.S. and Canada will close Northern U.S. border to non-essential traffic AHN opening four COVID-19 testing sites in Western PA Mercyhurst University gives update on student diagnosed with COVID-19

Mercyhurst University students remaining on Erie campus must self-quarantine until March 21st

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

Mercyhurst University has announced on their website that all students still on the Erie campus must self-quarantine themselves until Saturday, March 21st.

At this time, the quarantine does not apply to students at the North East campus, nor does it apply to employees and contractors.

As stated on their website:

Due to rapidly changing developments in the COVID-19 global situation, Mercyhurst University will transition from in-person classroom instruction to remote instruction for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. 

Per a directive from the Erie County Department of Health, residential students still present on the Erie campus must quarantine in-place through Saturday, March 21.  See the latest communication for additional details.  Students in quarantine should complete the registration form — check your email for a link to the form.

  • Students may not leave campus until Saturday.
  • You must remain in your designated residence hall room, apartment, or townhouse until that time. 
  • The Health Department has indicated that this includes a prohibition on using the dining halls during this time. We are working to coordinate meal arrangements. 
  • More details will be provided later today.

“If you become symptomatic, you should contact Police and Safety at 814-824-3911. Police and Safety will coordinate arrangements with the Health Center, who will coordinate with the Erie County Department of Health.  Please only contact Police and Safety if you are symptomatic or have another emergency.

We understand this is anxiety-provoking news. We will work to support you as best as possible during this unique situation.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar