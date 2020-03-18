Mercyhurst University students remaining on Erie campus must self-quarantine until March 21st

Mercyhurst University has announced on their website that all students still on the Erie campus must self-quarantine themselves until Saturday, March 21st.

At this time, the quarantine does not apply to students at the North East campus, nor does it apply to employees and contractors.

As stated on their website:

“Due to rapidly changing developments in the COVID-19 global situation, Mercyhurst University will transition from in-person classroom instruction to remote instruction for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

Per a directive from the Erie County Department of Health, residential students still present on the Erie campus must quarantine in-place through Saturday, March 21. See the latest communication for additional details. Students in quarantine should complete the registration form — check your email for a link to the form.“

Students may not leave campus until Saturday.

You must remain in your designated residence hall room, apartment, or townhouse until that time.

The Health Department has indicated that this includes a prohibition on using the dining halls during this time. We are working to coordinate meal arrangements.

More details will be provided later today.

“If you become symptomatic, you should contact Police and Safety at 814-824-3911. Police and Safety will coordinate arrangements with the Health Center, who will coordinate with the Erie County Department of Health. Please only contact Police and Safety if you are symptomatic or have another emergency.

We understand this is anxiety-provoking news. We will work to support you as best as possible during this unique situation.”