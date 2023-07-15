(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Authorities have captured escaped murder suspect Michael Burham in Warren County.

UPDATE 7:46 p.m.– According to Lt. Col. James Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police, they first received reports of a suspicious individual near Jackson Road just before 4:00 p.m.

PSP quickly formed a perimeter around the area and had Burham in custody by 5:50 p.m.

According to Bivens, the property owner came outside after hearing his dog barking and went outside to check on the dog and discovered Burham. When confronted by the resident, Burham said he was camping in the area but was recognized by the resident who called 911.

Burham then fled into the woods in the direction of Logan Road but was apprehended from behind by U.S. Marshals, PSP and Border Patrol and was taken into custody at gunpoint without anyone else getting hurt.

Burham is now in custody at the PSP Warren barracks before it can be determined where he will be housed.

When asked, Lt. Col. Bivens said Burham will not be housed in the Warren County Jail.

UPDATE 7:04 p.m.– NewsNation has confirmed that Michael Burham has been captured in Warren County.

Multiple members of Pennsylvania State police declined to confirm or deny the reports.

State police will be holding a press conference at 7:30 Saturday evening to provide an update on the search for Burham.

Burham is accused of raping and murdering a Jamestown woman, setting a car on fire and kidnapping an elderly Pennsylvania couple and forcing them to drive him to South Carolina.

Michael Burham, 34, escaped from the Warren County Jail July, 6 around 11:20 P.M. by climbing on exercise equipment and tying bedsheets together to climb down and escape.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available