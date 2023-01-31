(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Township is buying several properties on West 8th Street for its Presque Isle Gateway District plan.

At a special meeting on Jan. 30, the Board of Directors of the Millcreek Township General Authority approved agreements for the purchase and sale of real estate for five West 8th Street properties — Bel Aire Hotel, Grasshopper, Joe Roots Grill, the Manor Motel and the Sandbar Draft House & Grille.

The plan is to demolish the businesses and encourage developers to come in and create new businesses.

The township’s General Authority purchased the properties for more than $7.1 million, through RACP grant funding and from Millcreek Township’s sale of water assets several years ago to Erie Water Works. The purchase will not affect taxes.

“This is a small business hub, this area, and when I think about the potential for a developer and what we could do for that area, we’re looking at job growth, we’re looking at increased tax revenue. There will be so many benefits to reinvigorating this area,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

The acquisition of the properties is part of the Presque Isle Gateway District plan, one of five focus areas from the Millcreek Township Comprehensive Plan, Embrace Millcreek. It was also guided by public feedback received from over 1,500 residents that participated in multiple public meetings.

“The transformation of the gateway to Presque Isle will take time, require resources and follow a

comprehensive plan,” state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, said. “The plan was developed to create

the most ideal option for our community and the people who live, work and visit Millcreek. The

move to acquire these distressed and blighted properties helps clear the way to allow this process to continue for the sake of strengthening and revitalizing the region.”

The Board of Directors also entered into a Cooperation Agreement with the Erie County Landbank. The Landbank has agreed to help fund any demolition costs associated with the acquisition of the properties over the next four years.