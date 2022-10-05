UPDATE: The road has been partially opened. Officials expect everything to be fixed by 10 p.m. today.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Residents on the 3100 block of West 38th Street in Millcreek were evacuated due to a gas leak on Wednesday.

At about noon on Oct. 5, a four-inch moderator was hit during construction work. That caused the gas leak. Initially, residents within a 500 foot radius were evacuated, and that was later expanded to an 1,100 foot radius.

Portions of West 38th Street has been closed to traffic — from the corner at Lancaster to the corner at Aberdeen. That closure was expected to impact traffic and cause delays for a few hours.

National Fuel shut down the pipe and was checking homes. The West Ridge Fire Chief Jim Rosenbaum, along with Erie and Millcreek Emergency Management responded to the situation. Erie Water Works also was on scene.

As of about 2:15 p.m., residents were allowed to return to their homes.