(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is heavy police presence at the Millcreek Mall and surrounding area following reports of a shooting.

Police responded to multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Millcreek Mall food court area.

At this time, there is no word yet on a victim. One of the suspects reportedly fled the scene on foot.

All Millcreek Mall customers that were under a lockdown have now been cleared to leave.

