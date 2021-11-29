Millcreek Police investigating reports of shots fired on W. 12th St. Sunday night

Millcreek Police are investigating reports of shots fired on W. 12th St.

The Millcreek Township Police Department is investigating reports of shots being fired in the 4000 block of W. 12th St. Sunday night. According to police, the call came in just before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say several shell casings were recovered from the area. At this time, there have been no reports of any damages or injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Presnar at (814) 838- 9515 ext. 550. Anonymous tips can be left at (814) 836-9271 or submitted online at www.millcreektownship.com/331/Tip-Line

