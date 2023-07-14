Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek School Board has just announced its next pick for a new superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District.

According to a release, the board has chosen Dr. John Cavanagh to lead the school district’s future. A special board meeting will be held on Monday, July 17 at 6 p.m. at the Millcreek Education Center for Cavanagh’s approval.

The announcement states Dr. Cavanagh is looking forward to serving as the Superintendent of Schools and continuing to engage in the growth of the Millcreek Township School District.

He currently is the director of K-12 education for Millcreek Township after previously serving as the director of secondary education. Having been in education for 28 years, he joined the Millcreek Township School District in 1999 as a ninth-grade social studies teacher.

Cavanagh has spent 19 years in various administrative positions including assistant principal and principal of JS Wilson Middle School, and principal of McDowell Intermediate High School.

He received his Bachelor of Arts in History from Siena College, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Gannon University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Learning and Leadership from Gannon University.