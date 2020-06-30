Millcreek School Board selects new superintendent

The Millcreek Township School Board has a new superintendent.

The school board approved Dr. Ian Roberts by unanimous vote. Roberts was one of three finalists who took part in the virtual meet and greet town hall meetings last week.

During his meeting, Roberts said the school districts academic performance and core values are what attracted him to the job. He was one of 28 original candidates who applied from 16 states.

“Board, I really appreciate your vote of confidence and I’m committed to faithfully executing your vision as we accomplish our strategic priorities so that we can go from a great district to an excellent district,” says Roberts.

Dr. Roberts replaces Bill Hall, who retired as superintendent earlier this year.