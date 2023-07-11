A long awaited day has finally arrived in Millcreek Township as they swear in their first paid fire chief.

Michael Cliff is named the new Millcreek Township Fire Chief and he says he is looking to create a model fire department for all of Erie County.

He said his first priority is to hire additional full time firefighters.

This is his first position as a fire chief, but he told us he feels he has been prepared along the way to lead a fire department.

“A firefighter, then I was also a captain as well of a full-time fire department. Has given me a little bit of the experience to leading firefighters. I’m also a township trustee for the community I live in, in Kingsville Township, so dealing with some of the challenges as a township trustee myself, I think I really have a good understanding of both public dynamic and internal things,” said Michael Cliff, Millcreek Township Fire Chief.

Cliff said he also plans to work with the four private companies in Millcreek Township to see what challenges need to be tackled.