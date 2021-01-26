Millcreek Twp Board of Supervisors to vote on establishing Small Business Relief Loan Program

The Millcreek Township Board of Supervisors will vote tonight on establishing a Small Business Relief Loan Program.

At tonight’s regularly scheduled 7 p.m. Board Meeting, the Millcreek Township Supervisors will

vote on establishing the Millcreek Township Small Business Relief Loan Program to assist

Millcreek Township based small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

If approved, the Program will offer 0% interest loans to eligible businesses to cover up to three

months of lease/mortgage payments and utilities, not to exceed a maximum award of $25,000.

Funding will come from $1.5 million in interest generated from the Township Water Authority Sale investment account.

The Board says it will also consider establishing the “Millcreek Township Business Development

Revolving Loan Program” to assist Millcreek Township based businesses with financing large

capital improvements to expand or locate in Millcreek.

That funding would also come from $500K in interest generated from the Township Water Authority Sale investment account.

If approved, loan applications can be submitted at www.ecrda.net beginning February 1, 2021.

