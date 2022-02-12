Missing man with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia found safe in Pennsylvania

According to WHEC, The alert for a missing Erie man who police claim might have needed medical attention has been called off.

Police state that 85-year-old Peter Stark was safely located in Pennsylvania and his family has been contacted.

On February 11th, an alert was issued just before 6:15 p.m. The alert was later canceled just after 11:30 p.m. that same night.

It was initially reported that Stark was last seen in the town of Greece, New York that evening and was driving a 2008 blue Hyundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania registration.

Stark was believed to be heading back to Erie before he was located.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

No word has been released on Stark’s condition at this time.