(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have successfully located a missing person.

State Police report Linda Wilamowski, 65, of Wattsburg, who had been reported missing on Sunday and last seen Friday evening around 9 p.m. in the Wattsburg area, has been found safe.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory UPDATE: Linda Wilamowski was located and is safe. The MEPA is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 8, 2023

Pennsylvania State Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.