(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A missing female was found dead on the Oil City bike trail Monday, and police are actively searching for a suspect.

The Oil City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Venango County District Attorney’s Office responded to the Oil City bike trail in the early morning hours of March 27. Upon arrival, police found a deceased female who had been reported missing.

Following an autopsy Wednesday afternoon, it is now confirmed to be a homicide. There is currently no suspect in custody. At this time, police are not releasing any further information on the cause and manner of death.

The public is advised to use caution when on the trails in the Oil City community at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 814-678-3080.