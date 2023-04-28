(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A popular Erie pub is closing its doors after months of dealing with water damage and talks about next steps.

After several months of difficult deliberation, Red Letter Hospitality will not renew its lease at 506 State St. and cease Molly Brannigan’s operation.

According to a release from Red Letter, the decision was made after the Irish pub suffered catastrophic damage on Dec. 26, 2022, when a pipe burst in the upper portion of the building, which is not affiliated with the restaurant or Red Letter.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision,” said Billy Lewis, owner of Red Letter Hospitality. “Opening Molly’s and participating in the rejuvenation of downtown Erie is something that we will always be proud of. It’s been a labor of love to restore the restaurant to its glory and share such a special place and so many memories with thousands of guests over the last five years.”

Molly Brannigan’s has remained closed since the flood in December, which caused damage to the ceiling, bar, floor and contents of the restaurant.