The county Health Department has confirmed there are six monkeypox cases in the region.

Officials from the Erie County Department of Health met Thursday to discuss the status of monkeypox in Erie County.

Health experts are suggesting that community members be aware of possible contacts with monkeypox.

Officials are also saying that if you believe you have been exposed to monkeypox you could be eligible for a vaccine.

“If they’re eligible they make an appointment with our immunization nurses, they’re excellent about getting people in. As soon as the individual is able to come in we can get them vaccinated. It is a two dose vaccine — they receive the first one, and then 28 days later they would get the second,” said Colleen Wallace, Supervisor of Nursing at Erie County Department of Health.

For more information on how to schedule a monkeypox vaccine at the health department, click here.