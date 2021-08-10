More mosquitoes in Harborcreek test positive for West Nile Virus

Another mosquito group collected in Harborceek has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Erie County Department of Health has confirmed a second mosquito group collected in Harborcreek has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The mosquitoes were tested on July 28, 2021.

This mosquito group was collected at a different site than the previously reported positive mosquito group.

At this time, no human cases have been reported in Erie County.

According to the health department, additional monitoring for mosquitoes will be done in the area where the mosquito group was collected, and control work will be conducted, depending on the number and types of mosquitoes that are found.

Only certain species of mosquitoes carry West Nile Virus.

When transmitted to people, this virus can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. Anyone can get the virus, but older adults and people with compromised immune systems have the highest risk of developing severe illness because their bodies have a harder time fighting off disease.

Tips for eliminating standing water around your home:

Dispose of any refuse that can hold water — such as tin cans, containers, and in particular used

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and check uncovered junk piles.

Clean clogged roof gutters every year, and check storm drains, leaky faucets and window wells.

Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and ceramic pots. If

Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens, and swimming pools

or their covers. Ornamental pools can be aerated or stocked with fish. Swimming pools should be cleaned and chlorinated when not in use. Products such as "mosquito dunks" can be obtained from garden centers.

• Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”

• Make sure window and door screens are "bug tight." Use the proper type of light outside: incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while florescent lights

neither attract nor repel mosquitoes. Stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must

go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants. Insect repellants with DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin and will deter mosquitoes

from biting. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels. Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.

Submit a mosquito complaint here. Report a dead bird for testing here.

