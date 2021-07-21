Mosquitoes in Harborcreek test positive for West Nile Virus

A mosquito group collected in Harborcreek has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The mosquito group was collected July 7, 2021. This is the first mosquito group to test positive in Erie County in 2021.

At this time, no human cases have been reported in Erie County.

The health department says additional monitoring for mosquitoes will be done in the area where the mosquito group was collected.

Photo courtesy: Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection — West Nile Virus Control Program –https://gis.dep.pa.gov/WNV/index.html

You can reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood by eliminating standing water:

Dispose of any refuse that can hold water — such as tin cans, containers and in particular used tires. Tires have become a prominent place for mosquito breeding in the country.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and check uncovered junk piles.

Clean clogged roof gutters every year and check storm drains, leaky faucets and window wells.

Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them.

Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens, and swimming pools or their covers. Ornamental pools can be aerated or stocked with fish. Swimming pools should be cleaned and chlorinated when not in use.

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers.

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight.”

Use the proper type of light outside: incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while florescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes.

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants.

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin and will deter mosquitoes from biting. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels.

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events.

More information can be found at www.westnile.state.pa.us.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list