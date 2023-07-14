Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A second group of mosquitos in Erie County have tested positive for West Nile virus, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

The county Health Department confirmed Friday that a mosquito group collected in Fairview Township on July 6 tested positive for the West Nile virus — the second group in the county to test positive this year.

No human cases have been reported in the area.

To prevent mosquito bites, the Department of Health advises these tips:

Insect repellants with DEET can be applied (sparingly) to exposed skin. Spray thin clothing with repellent since mosquitoes can bite through it. Be sure to follow all directions on product labels

Stay indoors at dawn, dusk, and in the early evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you must go outdoors, wear a long-sleeved shirt and long pants

Use the proper type of lighting outside. Incandescent lights attract mosquitoes, while fluorescent lights neither attract nor repel mosquitoes

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers

Make sure window and door screens are “bug tight”

Mosquitoes are repelled by high winds, so electric fans may provide some relief at outdoor events

Additional information on avoiding mosquitos can be found here.