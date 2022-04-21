Update: A man riding a moped on the highway has died after being hit by a car Wednesday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. Wed. night. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on I-79 southbound.

Police say the man was riding a moped on the interstate. The man, identified as 61-year-old Thomas Wesley, was transported to the hospital in traumatic arrest. He later died from his injuries.

State Police say the man was not wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation.