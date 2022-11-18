Update 4:20 p.m. — Erie County 911 reports Interstate 90 and Route 20 have reopened at this time.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Friday afternoon is shaping up to be a messy commute with accidents closing eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North East and all of US 20 in Harborcreek.

All eastbound lanes have been closed on Interstate 90 between Exit 37 (for Interstate 86) and Exit 41 (Route 89).

A multi-vehicle crash led to the I-90 closure at about 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.

A crash on US 20 has closed all lanes between Prendergast Street and Bartlett Road near Harborcreek.

Friday, the area will receive up to 8″ in significant lake effect snow in northern Erie County and near the I-90 corridor.

A lake effect system is expected to impact Erie County Saturday evening and into Sunday as well, with 6-12 inches of snow in the snow belts expected by the end of the day Sunday.