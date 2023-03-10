(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed a section of Interstate 90 in Erie County.

According to PennDOT, I-90 eastbound is closed from the Interstate 86 interchange to Exit 41 (Route 89, North East) due to a multi-vehicle crash.

PennDOT has advised drivers to use a detour from I-86 eastbound to Route 89 northbound to I-90. The roadway is expected to reopen later on Friday.

Visit 511pa.com for the latest road conditions, detours, and more.

