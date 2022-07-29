YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – At least one person has died after a horse and buggy crash at the Otter Creek Recreation Area in York County, according to a PennDOT spokesperson.

The accident has closed Route 425 (Furnace Road) in both directions and there were initial requests for several medical helicpters.

According to PennDOT, the road is closed in both directions between Gamblers Boat Yard, Indian Steps Road, Sawmill Road, and Lower River Road.

The number of vehicles and individuals involved is not known at this time.