(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person is dead following a hit-and-run accident along Route 99 Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the 10000 block of Edinboro Road (Route 99) just after 3:30 for an accident involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Girard, the driver of a dark blue Dodge Ram with an unknown tag. The driver of the truck fled southbound on Edinboro Road and turned east on Old State Road then south on Hamilton Road.

The vehicle will have front end damage and possibly front driver’s side damage. The driver is described as a male assumed to be in his 50’s, balding and wearing a green shirt.

According to Erie County 911, the coroner was called to the scene and one person was declared dead at the scene.

Route 99 was closed to north and south-bound traffic shortly after crews arrived and remains closed as of publication. Police continue to investigate.