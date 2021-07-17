Multiple crews search for missing kayakers in Leboeuf Township

Calls came in around 12:20 p.m. for multiple kayakers missing off of 14090 Route 19 in Leboeuf Township.

Multiple rescue crews from Erie and Crawford County including Fuller Hose Company and Lake City have been called in to assist with this rescue.

According to reports, the rescue is taking place in French Creek near the Creekside Bar and Grill.

At this time all three kayakers are still reported missing.

This is a developing story and we will have more information for you as it becomes available.

Correction: At this time all kayakers are still missing and no one has been rescued.