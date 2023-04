(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Nearly 1,000 residents in Millcreek Township are currently without power.

Penelec is reporting on its outage map that 908 Millcreek residents are without power at this time, with an estimated restoration time of 4:30 p.m.

The outage is affecting those in the area of West 12th Street and Peninsula Drive.

