Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The newest Erie County Clerk has been announced, according to a release.

Erie County Council has appointed Karen Chillcott as the new Erie County Clerk. The decision was made during an Aug. 29 caucus when the council voted 7-0 in favor of the appointment.

In her role as county clerk, Chillcott will serve as the legislative point of contact for the county and as the Department Head for County Council, Voter Registration, Conduct of Elections and the Human Relations Commission.

“I see this position as an ideal fit. I love Erie and want to make a difference where I live and work. As County Clerk, I have the opportunity to serve the people and government of Erie County in a large capacity, and I’m very excited,” said Chillcott.

The release states Chillcott’s background consists of business, management and public service to Erie County.