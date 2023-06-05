BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A New York State trooper is facing manslaughter charges tied to the 2022 fatal shooting of a North East, Pennsylvania man in downtown Buffalo that followed a vehicle chase, the New York State Attorney General’s Office announced Monday.

Trooper Anthony Nigro IV was indicted on first-degree and second-degree manslaughter charges for allegedly shooting and killing 38-year-old James Huber.

The incident took place on the morning of Feb. 12, 2022. Officials said Huber was speeding at over 100 mph and driving erratically on I-90 near Buffalo, and eventually I-190, as state police were pursuing him. The pursuit was called off after Hubert exited the highway, according to officials.

Officials said Huber stopped his car near the intersection of Washington Street and E. Eagle Street and was found a short time later. Nigro approached his car and ordered Huber to exit the vehicle, but the driver refused, according to officials and body cam video.

Nigro continued to tell Huber to get out of the car and pointed his gun at him from close range, but Huber again refused and began to drive in reverse. Nigro fired his gun, striking Huber, and fell to the ground. You can then hear Huber crash on a parking ramp.

The 38-year-old Huber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following month, body cam footage of the incident was released. Experts gave us their reaction, which can be found here (warning: the footage may be considered graphic to some).

New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association President Charles W. Murphy released a statement Monday in support of Nigro, a 16-year veteran.

“The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association supports Trooper Anthony Nigro and we do not believe that he should have been criminally charged,” the statement read. “We respect the legal process and are prepared for the next steps. We believe that, at the conclusion of this matter, Trooper Nigro will be exonerated of any misconduct and the charges against him will be dismissed. Our understanding and review of the facts in this case confirm that, while the outcome was tragic, Trooper Nigro’s actions were in accordance with his training and the law, and that he was justified in his use of force. As this case makes its way through the legal system, we look forward to a review and public release of the facts, including the dangerous actions of the driver that threatened the safety of innocent motorists on the Thruway and in the city of Buffalo, which justified Trooper Nigro’s actions.”