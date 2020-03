A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Governor Tom Wolf announcing today of the state’s first COVID-19 related death.

An adult from Northampton County is the first COVID-19 related death. This individual was being treated at a hospital.

At this time, there is no additional information available about the patient.

There are currently 133 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 1,187 patients who tested negative.