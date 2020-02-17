Commonwealth seeks death penalty in Crawford County double homicide

Crawford County District Attorney Francis J. Schultz has announced he has filed a Notice of Aggravating Circumstances against Jack Turner who is accused of the murder of his 49-year-old step-mother Shannon Whitman and his 10-year-old brother Darrin Whitman.

It is alleged that 21-year-old Jack Elijah Turner shot and killed both his step mother and brother on August 10, 2019 at their home in Guys Mills, Crawford County.

“The purpose of the Notice of Aggravating Circumstances is to put the defendant on notice that the Commonwealth will be seeking the death penalty against him and to provide the defendant with sufficient time and information to prepare for the sentencing hearing if the defendant is convicted of murder of the first degree in the killings of the victims,” explained District Attorney Francis J. Schultz in a news release.

DA Schultz added, “It is important to remember that the charges that have been filed against Jack Turner are merely accusations and that Turner is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

The Office of District Attorney has said they will make no further comment regarding the filing of the Notice of Aggravating Circumstances.