(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested just over a week after a missing woman was found dead on the Oil City bike trail.

David Bosley, 59, of Oil City, Pennsylvania, was arrested without incident Thursday at 10:43 a.m. by the Oil City Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police, according to the Venango County District Attorney’s Office.

Bosley is being charged after the body of Marcy Suzette Nellis was found in the morning of March 27 after she was reported missing the previous evening.

Oil City Firefighters posted on its Facebook page that during the first 12 hours, 101 trained personnel assisted with the search, along with a helicopter, two drones with night vision, two certified canine teams, boats, three UTV’S and a certified Search and Rescue team.

By 8 a.m., three additional canine teams were called to assist, along with another Certified Search and Rescue team out of Allegheny County.

By the next day the search was organized to double in size as all county fire departments had been requested for additional manpower. This included three boats, four UTV’s, and assistance from specialized resources out of eight different counties.

The Venango County DA reports the Aviation Unit from the Pennsylvania State Police first located Nellis. Abnormalities were noticed by state police, and the scene was secured.

Both the Oil City Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police took immediate security measures, which included both marked and unmarked vehicle presence around the bike trail, as well as placing undercover officers on the bike trail and other various locations, and placing surveillance cameras at multiple locations including near the suspect’s residence.

Following an investigation and autopsy, it was determined Nellis died of asphyxiation due to manual strangulation and had been sexually assaulted.

Evidence was collected, including a rape kit, and was delivered to the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab. After forensic scientists completed DNA profiling, Bosley was arrested.

He has been charged with the following crimes: Homicide, Rape by Forcible Compulsion, Aggravated lndecent Assault, Kidnapping, and Abuse of a Corpse.