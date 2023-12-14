An arrest has been made in the death of an 18-year-old from a shooting along Lighthouse Street on Tuesday.

According to the City of Erie Police Department, 17-year-old Shemek Clements was charged under the Fisher Bill with two counts of aggravated assault, firearms violations, involuntary manslaughter, PIC and reckless endangerment.

Two other juveniles will be charged on firearm-related charges.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook stated that the victim was fatally shot in the neck.

According to Erie police, the victim was shot inside his home on Lighthouse Street, and authorities said there were other individuals inside the residence at the time of the shooting.