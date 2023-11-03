(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One person is dead after an SUV and a motorcycle collided on Erie’s upper east side Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Reed St. and Pine Ave. after a motorcycle and SUV collided around 3:38 p.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that one person is dead and Pine Ave. remains closed near the intersection with Reed St.

The Erie County Coroner was also called to the scene as police continue to investigate.

This is a live article, more information will be provided as it becomes available.