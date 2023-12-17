(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– At least one person is dead and several others are injured after a three-car crash in LeBoeuf Township on Route 97.

Calls first went out for a crash at 12:58 for the crash in the 5100 block of Rt. 97 near Hare Rd. Sunday afternoon with reports of heavy damage to the vehicles and several people entrapped in their vehicles.

Fire police and Pennsylvania State Police were also called to the scene and Rt. 97 has been closed between Flatts Rd. and Hare Rd. at the intersection with Hough Rd.

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed at least one person is dead, at least one more was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while three others were described as having minor injuries.

This is a developing story, additional information will be provided as it becomes available.