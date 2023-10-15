(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville were called out to a fatal car accident Saturday afternoon.

State Police responded to the accident at 3:13 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on Harmonsburg Road in Summit Township, Crawford County.

According to the police report, a Ford F-150XLT was traveling east on Harmonsburg Road as a Toyota Tacoma was heading west. The pickup truck reportedly lost control due to wet road conditions, causing it to travel into oncoming traffic, when the pickup truck and car collided.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by state police as 79-year-old Elliott Hugh, of Linesville, Pa.

All others involved in the accident were transported to UPMC Hamot in critical condition; a 73-year-old Linesville woman, and the driver and passenger of the pickup truck, a 23-year-old Linesville man, and 27-year-old Linesville man.

The Meadville Ambulance, Conneaut Lake Ambulance, Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department, Summit Township Volunteer Fire Department, Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Leonard’s Towing, PennDOT, and the Crawford County Coroners Office assisted at the scene.