Emergency responders shut down northbound traffic along I-79 Thursday afternoon after one person was seriously injured in a one-car accident.

The accident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-79 between Exit 166: (US 6N – Albion/Edinboro) and Exit 174 (McKean).

According to Erie County 911, the only person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters from Edinboro, McKean and Franklin townships responded to the scene. As of 6 p.m., the highway has fully reopened.

There is no word on what caused the accident. State police are investigating.