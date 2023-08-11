(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An accident involving a car and a motorized bike closed Route 20 in Girard Friday evening.

According to the Erie County Coroner, a driver on motorized bike was riding in front of his house Friday evening when he reportedly turned into the path of another westbound vehicle.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook reports a 65-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene just before 6 p.m. His identity has not been released at this time awaiting family notification.

Route 20 in Girard has since reopened to traffic.

