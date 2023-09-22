Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is dead after a possible drive-by shooting on Friday.

Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, Erie Police were called to East 17th and French streets. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was sent to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. He has not been identified at this time.

Police suspect the incident was a possible drive-by shooting. Homicide detectives and crime scene units are now working the case.

No one is in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.