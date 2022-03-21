(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a fatal accident Monday that took place in West County.

The coroner was called to the 13000 block of Ridge Road in West Springfield just after 4 p.m. on March 21.

According to state police, the driver of a pickup truck entered the intersection and struck a Sedan on its driver’s side door.

State police also stated that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Police also believe that drug use was suspected for the driver of the Sedan that was hit.

According to police, the victim was a 30-year-old male.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook was also on the scene of the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation and a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.