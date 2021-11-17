One person dead after shooting takes place on East 13th Street

One person is dead following a shooting that took place in the City of Erie on November 17th.

This shooting took place on East 13th Street between Ash and Reed Streets around 8:15 p.m.

Neighbors in the area have reported that they heard several loud gunshots and police are now speaking to witnesses to try and figure out what lead to this deadly shooting.

East 13th Street has been closed off between the area of Ash and Reed Streets as the investigation continues.

Police blocked the area off in order to make sure that no one gets close to the murder scene.

No word has been released on a possible suspect at this time. The coroner has also been called to the scene.

Update: Erie Police have informed us that the victim was a 33-year-old female. At the time of the shooting the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when another car drove by and shot her.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

