Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A standoff between police and a suspect is underway in east Erie.

Reports of an alleged standoff came in around 5:30 p.m. on Friday of a possible standoff at the corner of East 11th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. in Erie.

According to reports from the scene, police arrived to find an alleged suspect inside a home in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

The City of Erie Police SWAT Team has repeatedly asked the suspect to step out of the residence, but no one has come forward at this time.

